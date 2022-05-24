Noam Rosenfeld appointed as CEO of WAVE BL

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noam Rosenfeld - a seasoned business leader in the Cyber security and digital transformation domains - has taken charge of WAVE BL as CEO. Noam takes the reins from Gadi Ruschin, a WAVE BL co-founder, after having scaled the company from ideation to become one of the leading platforms for electronic Bills of Lading. Gadi will remain a Board member.

Noam brings decades of experience building strategic and out-of-the-box technological solutions. Over his career, Noam has led R&D organizations of hundreds of employees and accelerated business units from startup stage to profitable unit/s. He also led the digital transformation of the Israeli defense force, challenged the status quo, and delivered value to the organization by using advanced technologies based on digitized, automated, and cloud-based workflows.

His exceptional managerial, business development skills and extensive experience in leading high-caliber global teams in the high-tech sector, will allow him to lead WAVE BL's expansion across current and new industries globally.

Noam Rosenfeld - CEO at WAVE BL:

I'm excited about joining the amazing team at WAVE BL as we embark on a mission to change the trade industry- utilizing our groundbreaking technology. I feel privileged, together with my colleagues and partners, in sharing the opportunity to solve the trust issue between trade partners worldwide and enhance the effectiveness and security in our industry by implementing digitization of unique documents to streamline workflows and reduce the cost of global trade.

WAVE BL is a blockchain-based digital courier platform that mirrors the traditional process for transferring original paper documents ⁠ electronically. Our solution enables instant, encrypted, and authenticated transfer of Bills of Lading and other unique digital documents that are widely used in the trade industry. Leading carriers and logistics companies such as ZIM, MSC, Hapag-Lloyd and ONE have already joined, a while back, as customers, along with many freight forwarders, NVOCCs, as well as international import and export companies.

