Nomination Committee appointed for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2024

The members of the Nomination Committee for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2024 have now been appointed.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, AB Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of six members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the AB Electrolux Board and one additional Board member.

The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2023. Johan Forssell, Investor AB, is the Chairman of the committee. The other members are Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds, Carina Silberg, Alecta, and Anders Hansson, AMF Tjänstepension och Fonder. The committee will also include Staffan Bohman and Fredrik Persson, Chairman and Director, respectively, of AB Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 27, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@electrolux.com.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2024-301927370.html

