Nomination Committee appointed for Immunovia AB (Publ)

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the instructions for the Nomination Committee of Immunovia AB (Publ) that were adopted at the Annual General Meeting on May 26, 2023, the Nomination Committee shall consist of four members.

The Nomination Committee, which is to be appointed for the period until a new Nomination Committee is appointed, shall consist of four members, of which three will be appointed by the Company's three largest shareholders in terms of voting, and the fourth shall be the Chair of the Board of Directors. If the Chair of the Board of Directors is one of the three largest shareholders, he shall, in his/her capacity as shareholder, make his seat available and the next shareholder shall be offered the right to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee.

The Chair of the Board shall, as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the third quarter, contact the three largest shareholders registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at this time in an appropriate manner and request them to, within a reasonable time, may not exceed 30 days, in writing to the Nomination Committee name the person the shareholder wishes to appoint as a member of the Nomination Committee.

If one of the three largest shareholders do not wish to exercise his right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the next shareholder shall in turn be offered the right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. In the event that several shareholders waive their right to appoint members of the Nomination Committee, the Chair of the Board of Directors shall not have to contact more than eight shareholders, unless it is necessary to convene a Nomination Committee consisting of at least three members.

Unless otherwise agreed between the members, the member appointed by the largest shareholder in terms of number of votes shall be appointed chairman of the nomination committee. The Chair of the Board of Directors or another Board member shall never be the Chair of the Nomination Committee.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee has been determined to consist of the following persons who together represent 7,52 percent of the number of shares and votes in the company as of September 30, 2023:

Carl Borrebaeck, representing Carl Borrebaeck

Mats Leifland, representing Mats Ohlin

Sara Ek , representing Sara Ek appointed Chair of the nomination Committee

For more information, please contact:

Jeff BorcherdingCEO and Presidentjeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Karin Almqvist LiwendahlChief Financial Officerkarin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com+46 70 911 56 08

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:15 CET on 3 October 2023.

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.

USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com

