Nomination Committee for the ASSA ABLOY 2024 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of ASSA ABLOY AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting:

  • Johan Menckel, Investment AB Latour, Chairman of the Nomination Committee
  • Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB
  • Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Fonder
  • Yvonne Sörberg, Handelsbanken Fonder
  • Carina Silberg, Alecta

The Chairman of the Board, Johan Hjertonsson, has been co-opted to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 regarding the election of Chairman of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board, Vice Chairman of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chairman, the Vice Chairman and the other Board members as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes to the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 24, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@assaabloy.com.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

