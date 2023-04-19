Nordic Capital acquires majority share in corpuls to support further development of the high-growth med-tech company (1)

corpuls is a leading global medical technology provider, focusing on high quality and innovative products for professional users in emergency situations.

The Company sells its products in more than 60 countries with a particular focus on portable defibrillator and monitoring systems as well as devices for mechanical chest compression and the corresponding software solutions.

Based on its extensive experience in the healthcare sector, Nordic Capital will support corpuls' continued growth trajectory in close partnership with the founding family and the management team, while staying true to the Company's emphasis on innovation and quality.

STOCKHOLM, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital has agreed to acquire a majority share in corpuls to support the Company's next phase of growth, in partnership with the founding family. corpuls is an innovative medical technology company, specialising in emergency medical solutions and cardiac resuscitation with a key focus on the external defibrillator segment. The Company is one of Germany's fastest growing mid-market companies due to an innovative product portfolio and pronounced research & development capabilities.

The founding family of corpuls is committed to a long-term partnership with Nordic Capital and will remain invested in the company and represented on the management board. Together, Nordic Capital and the founding family are dedicated to continuing to invest in innovation at the Company's site, furthering its telemedicine offering, accelerating its growth in the hospital segment and further expanding its international footprint.

corpuls develops a range of medical products and solutions, including advanced life support defibrillators and monitoring devices, automated external defibrillators, chest compression devices as well as telemedicine and software solutions. The products are designed to support professional users, such as emergency medical professionals in delivering critical care to patients under demanding circumstances. corpuls was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Kaufering, Germany. The Company has just acquired a new factory site near its headquarters on which an additional production facility is to be built. corpuls sells its products in more than 60 countries, posted revenues of EUR 127 mn in 2022 and employs 450 people in total. The Company has recently been recognised in a study as the fastest growing SME in Germany with an impressive annual revenue growth rate of 26.5 % between 2017 and 2021.

With its extensive expertise in the healthcare sector, Nordic Capital will help corpuls continue its successful growth trajectory. Nordic Capital has more than 30 years of experience in supporting the growth of innovative healthcare and technology companies globally, and is an active investor in the DACH region. Healthcare, and especially medical technologies, is one of Nordic Capital's key focus sectors since its establishment in 1989 and the investment in corpuls fully aligns with Nordic Capital's focus on innovative, differentiated, and responsible healthcare companies. Previous Nordic Capital investments include companies such as The Binding Site, a global leader in specialty diagnostics, Equashield, a leading global provider of closed system transfer devices designed to protect healthcare professionals from exposure to hazardous drugs, Advanz Pharma, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, and Sunrise Medical, a global leader within rehab mobility solutions.

"We are excited to partner with Nordic Capital with the objective of jointly supporting the next stage of corpuls' growth. Having attracted a leading investor like Nordic Capital is a testimony to the remarkable success of our company over the past years. They are the ideal partner for further developing corpuls, for solidifying our position as a leading technology supplier for cardiac resuscitation and emergency medical solutions, and for expanding into new markets. We share the same perspective about innovative high-quality products and continued strong growth of the company," said Klaus Stemple, CTO, corpuls.

"We have followed and admired corpuls for many years and are impressed by the company's product differentiation, based on strong innovation power, unique know-how in the organisation, outstanding customer feedback and a successful track record of growth. Nordic Capital greatly values the unique expertise that exists within corpuls and believes that investing in talent as well as staying true to corpuls' roots and quality will be key to future success," said Jonas Agnblad, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors.

"With this transaction, Nordic Capital is further strengthening its footprint as a partner to support innovative, mid-sized growth companies in the important German-speaking region. corpuls is a prime example of companies Nordic Capital likes to invest in to drive the business forward in a true spirit of partnership: a strong track record of growth alongside dedicated family owners and founders as well as a strong management team and skilled employees," said Rainer Lenhard, Partner and Head of DACH, Nordic Capital Advisors.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals with completion being expected at the end of Q2 or the beginning of Q3 2023.

About corpulsGS Elektromedizinische Geräte G- Stemple GmbH – known under the brand name corpuls – based in Kaufering, Germany, has been developing and manufacturing innovative high-end devices for emergency and intensive care medicine for more than 40 years. With 450 employees, GS develops defibrillators, monitoring devices, and chest compression devices for cardiac resuscitation, as well as digital solutions in telemedicine and quality management. For further information, please visit https://corpuls.world/en/

About Nordic CapitalNordic Capital is a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses through operational improvement and transformative growth. Nordic Capital focuses on selected regions and sectors where it has deep experience and a long history. Focus sectors are Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services, and selectively, Industrial & Business Services. Key regions are Europe and globally for Healthcare and Technology & Payments investments. Since inception in 1989, Nordic Capital has invested EUR 22 billion in over 130 investments. The most recent entities are Nordic Capital XI with EUR 9.0 billion in committed capital and Nordic Capital Evolution with EUR 1.2 billion in committed capital, principally provided by international institutional investors such as pension funds. Nordic Capital Advisors have local offices in Sweden, the UK, the US, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway and South Korea. For further information about Nordic Capital, please visit www.nordiccapital.com

"Nordic Capital" refers to, depending on the context, any, or all, Nordic Capital branded entities, vehicles, structures and associated entities. The general partners and/or delegated portfolio managers of Nordic Capital's entities and vehicles are advised by several non-discretionary sub-advisory entities, any or all of which are referred to as "Nordic Capital Advisors"

