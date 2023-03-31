Publicado 31/03/2023 09:03
- Comunicado -

NORDIC NANOVECTOR - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING POSTPONED

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA has decided to postpone the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was originally scheduled for 26 April. According to Oslo Børs regulations, the Company must hold its AGM before [date]. A new date for the AGM will be announced as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Company continues to work with potential strategic transactions or partnership that will deliver value for all stakeholders, and will come back with more information in due course.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Ludvik Sandnes, Interim CEO & CFOCell: +47 907 43 017Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)Tel: +44 203 928 6900Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector--annual-general-meeting-postponed-301786772.html

