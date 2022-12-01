Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting held

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 1 December 2022 in Oslo, Norway.

The matters under item 3, the proposed transaction with APIM Therapeutics AS, did not obtain sufficient majority of votes and was thus voted down. Due to the results under item 3, the EGM did not vote for the matters under item 4, 5, 6 and 7. The complete minutes of the EGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

