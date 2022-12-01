Publicado 01/12/2022 13:32

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Extraordinary General Meeting held

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Nordic Nanovector ASA (the "Company") (OSE: NANOV) was held today on 1 December 2022 in Oslo, Norway.

The matters under item 3, the proposed transaction with APIM Therapeutics AS, did not obtain sufficient majority of votes and was thus voted down. Due to the results under item 3, the EGM did not vote for the matters under item 4, 5, 6 and 7. The complete minutes of the EGM are attached to this release, and are available on www.nordicnanovector.com.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiriesMalene Brondberg, interim CEO and CFOCell: +44 7561 431 762Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media EnquiriesMark Swallow/Frazer Hall (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)Tel: +44 203 928 6900Email: nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-extraordinary-general-meeting-held-301691397.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalCorea del Sur despliega aviones militares por la entrada de aviones chinos y rusos en su zona de defensa aérea

Corea del Sur despliega aviones militares por la entrada de aviones chinos y rusos en su zona de defensa aérea
NacionalLa Policía contabiliza cinco paquetes explosivos, con Sánchez, Defensa y la Embajada de Ucrania entre los destinatarios

La Policía contabiliza cinco paquetes explosivos, con Sánchez, Defensa y la Embajada de Ucrania entre los destinatarios
NacionalDetectan un tercer paquete sospechoso en la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid)

Detectan un tercer paquete sospechoso en la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid)