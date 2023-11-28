Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation has on 27 November 2023 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy ("Crayfish BidCo", a company ultimately owned by Crayfish TopCo SARL based in Luxembourg) has exceeded the threshold of 90 percent. According to the announcement, the holding exceeded the threshold on 27 November 2023.

According to the announcement, the direct holding of Crayfish BidCo Oy in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. The indirect holding of Crayfish TopCo SARL in Caverion increased to 129,361,829 shares, corresponding to 93.12 percent of Caverion's shares and voting rights. Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the announcement.

