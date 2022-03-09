nShift : 40% of consumers switch online shopping brands as loyalty falls

Online retailers must improve delivery and returns experience to encourage customer loyalty, according to nShift

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two in five consumers have changed the brands or retailers they shop with since the onset of the pandemic, as they continue to expect more from the online experience.[1]

According to nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management, simply developing a functioning ecommerce experience is no longer enough for a vendor to increase sales and capture loyalty. It has to be the best possible experience.

In its latest guide, " Delivering to customers and rebuilding loyalty ", nShift argues that retailers and brand owners must facilitate choice and enable shoppers to try before they buy. They need to provide a delivery option that suits the customer, not the deliverer.

The guide sets out four ways that vendors can overcome these challenges, improve loyalty and increase sales through delivery and returns:

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift, said: "Customers today check out the delivery and return options, before they shop. If one online retailer can't fulfill their need now, they'll simply shop elsewhere.

"However, if a vendor can provide a first-class customer experience through excellent delivery and seamless returns, it can build loyalty with its customers. This increases the chance of repeat purchases and recommendations which, in turn, leads to greater revenue."

Download the guide, "Delivering to customers and rebuilding loyalty" here .

