nShift: Disjointed delivery processes multiply retail risks

With deliveries the "new battleground" for retail, new nShift report calls investment in future-ready delivery management

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A disjointed delivery process could prevent retailers thriving in today's ecommerce environment, warns a new report. nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, is encouraging retailers and warehouses to deliver a seamless end-to-end delivery process, to strengthen the customer experience and streamline operations.

The new nShift report is titled " Building a delivery-management foundation fit for the future". It argues that differentiation and business growth in retail increasingly depend on deliveries. The more scalable their processes, and the smoother the customer experience, the more the business will grow. By contrast, disjointed processes and "point solutions" for deliveries that do not fit together, multiply the risks of failure.

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO of nShift, said: "Deliveries have emerged as the next battleground in multichannel and online retail. Consumers are demanding more from their online shopping experience. Economic pressures mean that warehouses must do more with less. Technology provides opportunities for efficiency, but the risks of disruption are significant. If something goes wrong at any stage in the journey, the retailer's reputation will suffer.

"Centering the delivery experience on a scalable delivery management system minimizes the risk of disruption. As such it creates a better experience for the customer. Crucially, it makes it easier for businesses to track, collate and analyze data across the process. This helps retailers better understand their customers, minimize carbon emissions, and improve performance."

nShift's enterprise-class delivery management suite includes connections to over 1000 carriers, as well as supporting integrations with more than 450 business systems, including ERP, shopping carts, warehouse management systems, and more. It comprises:

  • Checkout – display a range of delivery options at checkout, all in the look and feel of the web shop. Clearer choices at checkout can increase conversions by 20%
  • Book multi-carrier capability that can automatically select the right carrier for each delivery from our library of over 1000 carrier connections
  • Print – instantly print carrier labels and relevant documentation with sophisticated software that can overcome complex setups and challenges
  • Order trackingsend regular updates to customers about the status of their delivery. Design those updates to reflect the look and feel of the retailer's brand. Turn the post-purchase experience into a marketing opportunity by including marketing messages in the communications
  • Returns – a fully digital returns-management process can turn up to 30% of returns-related refunds into exchanges, helping increase revenues
  • Emissions Trackercalculate the emissions for each shipment. All carrier data is collated into one reporting tool and built into an easy-to-use template

Download the full report "Building a delivery-management foundation fit for the future": https://nshift.com/delivery-management-fit-for-the-future

