nShift Go Native launched so ecommerce platforms and online B2C marketplaces can offer greater delivery choice to retail

LONDON, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift Go Native enables ecommerce platforms and online B2C marketplaces to easily offer multi-carrier deliveries to their retailers via a single API.

The new product enables software providers, including ecommerce platforms and online B2C marketplaces, to offer retailers access to a 1000+ carrier library. It is the latest product announcement from nShift, the world leader in delivery & experience management (DMXM) solutions.

nShift Go Native is built to be built-in as an API first, cloud-native, and fully headless platform which enables multi-carrier shipping for all retailers. Its features include self-service carrier activation, flexible and timed deliveries, lockers, PUDO (pick up/drop off) locations, overseas deliveries, and tracking notifications.

Offering a range of delivery options at checkout increases conversions by up to 20% and builds customer loyalty and repeat purchase. The right delivery options and order tracking matter more to new and returning ecommerce customers than loyalty schemes, perks, and payment options. According to a nShift/Retail Week study, 72% of shoppers expect a choice of delivery options, compared with just 49% expecting flexible payments.

nShift Go Native is built to be built natively into ecommerce platforms and online B2C marketplaces. All features are accessible through APIs which enhance fully native user experience.

It enables providers to easily add shipping to their offers by connecting to nShift's 1000+ carrier library, enhancing the value to retailers and expanding revenue opportunities.

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO, nShift, said: "Multi-carrier deliveries are vital for driving ecommerce success today. They help improve conversion rates, build loyalty, and enable retailers to grow internationally. nShift Go Native enables ecommerce marketplaces and software platforms to elevate their offer without going through the trouble of developing and maintaining their own carrier connections."

nShift Go Native is designed to make multi-carrier delivery a fully native capability within a wide range of systems and platforms, including ecommerce platforms, online B2C marketplaces as well as ERP, WMS, TMS, OMS, payments, and marketing automation.

Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, states: "Most providers of ERP, transportation management systems (TMS), order management systems (OMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS) do not specialize in parcel capability... This leaves users with a gap in capability and need for a stand-alone [multi-carrier parcel management] solution."

Ecommerce platforms and online B2C marketplaces are invited to register their interest in nShift Go Native API at https://nshift.com/solutions/platforms.

