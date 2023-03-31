Number of shares and votes in EQT

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has changed as a result of the conversion of 365,406 class C shares to 365,406 ordinary shares.

The conversion was made pursuant to EQT's incentive program. The number of votes has increased by 328,865.40, from 1,185,894,873.00 to 1,186,223,738.40, while the number of shares is unchanged. As of today, the number of shares amounts to 1,193,692,014, divided into 1,185,393,930 ordinary shares and 8,298,084 class C shares, of which 7,068,423 class C shares are owned by EQT. The share capital amounts to SEK 119,369,201.40.

