 
europapress/comunicados/comunicados internacional
Publicado 21/11/2020 15:19CET
- Comunicado -

OPENING REMARKS: G20 Riyadh Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening remarks by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud from the G20 Riyadh Summit can be found here [https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/pressroom/g20-riyadh-summit-...].

Photos of the opening remarks can be found on the G20 Media Microsite here [https://www.g20riyadhsummit.org/mediakit/g20-riyadh-summit-o...].

To download broadcast-quality footage of the opening remarks, click here [https://newsdirect.ebu.ch/] and register through the Host Broadcaster portal. To report issues with the registration, click here [mailto:g20@ebu.ch].

CONTACT: Phone: +966 11 829 6129, Email: G20media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

  1. 1

    ESPECIAL CANTORA 2: El tasador dictamina que las esmeraldas "son piezas de media calidad"

  2. 2

    Iceta revela en un libro que Rubalcaba pensaba que Sánchez no era "un socialista" sino "un radical de izquierdas"

  3. 3

    Fran Rivera se pronuncia tras la entrevista de Teresa Rivera

  4. 4

    La Comunidad de Madrid se cerrará perimetralmente durante 10 días, del 4 al 14 de diciembre

  5. 5

    Sale de la finca Cantora un camión de mudanzas cargado con 30 cajas

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
TelevisiónESPECIAL CANTORA 2: El tasador dictamina que las esmeraldas "son piezas de media calidad"

ESPECIAL CANTORA 2: El tasador dictamina que las esmeraldas "son piezas de media calidad"
EspañaIceta revela en un libro que Rubalcaba pensaba que Sánchez no era "un socialista" sino "un radical de izquierdas"

Iceta revela en un libro que Rubalcaba pensaba que Sánchez no era "un socialista" sino "un radical de izquierdas"
MadridLa Comunidad de Madrid se cerrará perimetralmente durante 10 días, del 4 al 14 de diciembre

La Comunidad de Madrid se cerrará perimetralmente durante 10 días, del 4 al 14 de diciembre