Paulaner to become official supplier of the future Audi F1 Team

Munich brewery joins Audi's entry into Formula 1

Paulaner to bring celebratory and convivial culture to future Audi F1's global fanbase

Long-term partnership to promote non-alcoholic Paulaner 0.0%

INGOLSTADT and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future Audi F1 Team and Paulaner Brewery have announced a long-term partnership, naming the Munich-based brewery an official supplier of the team. The agreement marks the start of a new chapter for Paulaner on the global motorsport stage.

As the team joins the grid in 2026, this partnership will provide tangible opportunities to bring the celebratory, convivial culture of Bavaria to the future Audi F1 Team's global fanbase, enhancing how they responsibly watch and enjoy Formula 1. At its heart is the Paulaner 0.0% wheat beer – a non-alcoholic beverage that allows everyone to embrace the celebratory, social aspect of motorsport while upholding the core values of high performance, safety, and responsibility.

The future Audi F1 Team will promote Paulaner 0.0%, the brand's non-alcoholic alternative for responsible celebration, to champion the vibrant energy of the next generation of motorsport fans worldwide – creating authentic, premium, and social moments. This partnership honors a true German cult classic, reflecting a modern, inclusive, and dynamic fan culture.

Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of the future Audi F1 Team: "Paulaner and the future Audi F1 Team share a winning mindset rooted in performance, passion and pride in our heritage. Both brands stand for craftsmanship, authenticity and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we will create experiences that bring fans closer to the team and celebrate every success on and off the track with a Paulaner 0.0% in hand on a global scale."

Jörg Biebernick, CEO of the Paulaner Brewery Group: "We are very proud to partner with the future Audi F1 Team and excited to open a new chapter on an international stage. This cooperation underscores our long-term commitment to combining pleasure, quality, and responsibility in professional sports. We look forward to bringing our plans to life and introducing Paulaner to a new generation of motorsport fans."

About the Paulaner brewery

'Gut, besser, Paulaner' ('Good, better, Paulaner') – the famous slogan of the Paulaner brewery is more than just an advertising slogan, because it also serves as a guiding principle for every single Paulaner employee. The name Paulaner has been synonymous with supreme quality and Munich beer culture since 1634. The Paulaner master brewers in Munich brew the diverse range of beers associated with a Bavarian brewery, from classics such as wheat beer and 'Helles' to specialities like Salvator and Oktoberfest beer, as well as new beer creations. Paulaner is a well-established family-run Munich business, which now exports to more than 70 countries around the world and has developed into a globally thinking, modern and successful branded company. More information on www.paulaner.de.

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 22 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi Group delivered 1.7 million Audi vehicles, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles, and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €64.5 billion and an operating profit of €3.9 billion. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people worked for the Audi Group, more than 55,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

Audi will enter Formula 1 for the first time in 2026 with its own factory team and a hybrid drive system ("power unit") developed in Germany. The future team is based at three locations: Audi Formula Racing GmbH, which was founded specifically for the project, is developing the power unit in Neuburg an der Donau. Hinwil in Switzerland will be home to the development of the racing car as well as the planning and operating of the races. In addition, the UK Technology Office in Bicester provides a foothold in the heart of "Motorsport Valley," offering direct access to top F1 talent and key strategic partners.

Formula 1 is regarded as the pinnacle of motorsport and, with its global reach, is one of the most important sports platforms in the world. Another decisive factor for the entry of Audi is the new FIA regulations, which from 2026, will include sustainable fuels and increase the electric share of the hybrid drive unit to almost 50 percent.- Picture is available at AP -

