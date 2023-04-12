Publicado 12/04/2023 16:15
- Comunicado -

Photocure ASA: Annual Report 2022

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA today announces the publication of the Annual Report and integrated ESG report for 2022.

The Board of Directors of Photocure ASA has approved the annual accounts for 2022. The financial statements and annual report for the financial year 2022 are together with the ESG report and auditor's report attached to this notice. The ESEF file for 2022 is also attached.

The documents are enclosed and also made available at the company's website under https://photocure.com/investors-hub/investors-events-and-presentations.

For further information, please contact: PhotocureCFO Erik DahlTel: +47 450 55 000Email: ed@photocure.com

About Photocure ASA:

Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, making cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

All trademarks mentioned in this release are protected by law and are registered trademarks of Photocure ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa-annual-report-2022-301795682.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineGérard Depardieu, acusado violencia sexual por 13 mujeres

Gérard Depardieu, acusado violencia sexual por 13 mujeres
InternacionalReino Unido indica que Rusia podría dar un "futuro papel" a sus tropas aerotransportadas en la guerra en Ucrania

Reino Unido indica que Rusia podría dar un "futuro papel" a sus tropas aerotransportadas en la guerra en Ucrania
InternacionalLa bloguera rusa Sofia Sapega acepta ser extraditada a Rusia tras su condena en Bielorrusia

La bloguera rusa Sofia Sapega acepta ser extraditada a Rusia tras su condena en Bielorrusia