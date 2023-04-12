Publicado 12/04/2023 16:16
- Comunicado -

Photocure ASA - Notice of the Annual General Meeting 3 May 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), calls for the annual general meeting of Photocure ASA to be held on 3 May 2023 at 17:00 hours (CEST), virtual through the general meeting portal administered by Euronext Securities Oslo (the "Euronext Securities Portal").

The general meeting will be webcasted live and a link will be available on the company's website in due time in advance of the general meeting. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions.

The notice convening the general meeting, including the agenda and the board's proposals to the matters to be dealt with, is enclosed with this notification and will be sent to all shareholders with known addresses.

Relevant documents referred to in the notice are made available on www.photocure.com.

For further information, please contact:

PhotocureCFO Erik DahlTel: +47 450 55 000Email: ed@photocure.com

About Photocure ASAPhotocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa--notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-3-may-2023-301795685.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineGérard Depardieu, acusado violencia sexual por 13 mujeres

Gérard Depardieu, acusado violencia sexual por 13 mujeres
InternacionalReino Unido indica que Rusia podría dar un "futuro papel" a sus tropas aerotransportadas en la guerra en Ucrania

Reino Unido indica que Rusia podría dar un "futuro papel" a sus tropas aerotransportadas en la guerra en Ucrania
InternacionalLa bloguera rusa Sofia Sapega acepta ser extraditada a Rusia tras su condena en Bielorrusia

La bloguera rusa Sofia Sapega acepta ser extraditada a Rusia tras su condena en Bielorrusia