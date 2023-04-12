(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

OSLO, Norway, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), calls for the annual general meeting of Photocure ASA to be held on 3 May 2023 at 17:00 hours (CEST), virtual through the general meeting portal administered by Euronext Securities Oslo (the "Euronext Securities Portal").

The general meeting will be webcasted live and a link will be available on the company's website in due time in advance of the general meeting. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions.

The notice convening the general meeting, including the agenda and the board's proposals to the matters to be dealt with, is enclosed with this notification and will be sent to all shareholders with known addresses.

Relevant documents referred to in the notice are made available on www.photocure.com .

For further information, please contact:

PhotocureCFO Erik DahlTel: +47 450 55 000Email: ed@photocure.com

About Photocure ASAPhotocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa--notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-3-may-2023-301795685.html