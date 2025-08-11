PLAN-B NET ZERO Named “Company of the Future” at Europe’s Leading AI & Innovation Festival

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Berlin, August 11, 11 Ago. (News Aktuell) - – PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, a pioneering GreenTech startup accelerating the transition to a CO₂-free future, has been awarded the prestigious “Company of the Future” honor by the German Institute for Sustainability & Economics. The award will be officially presented on September 10, 2025, at the Big Bang AI Festival, Europe’s largest event for artificial intelligence, innovation, and future trends.

Recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment, breakthrough business models, and sustainable strategies, the “Company of the Future” award celebrates organizations shaping a prosperous and livable tomorrow. The independent jury of business leaders and industry experts commended PLAN-B NET ZERO for its bold vision, rapid growth, and ability to merge artificial intelligence, ecological responsibility, and economic performance — paving the way for green energy autonomy.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Bradley Mundt, Founder of PLAN-B and a leading voice for digitized energy autonomy. “It validates our unwavering belief that the shift to 100% renewable energy is not only essential for the planet, but also a transformative business opportunity. I am deeply grateful to our outstanding team for their passion and innovation, and to the jury and Big Bang Festival organizers who share our commitment to a sustainable energy future.”

In just two years, PLAN-B NET ZERO has emerged as a key force in sustainable energy technology, leading projects such as the construction of 280 MW of battery storage capacity in Germany and delivering affordable green power to end customers. With a clear mission to inspire customers and partners toward a renewable-powered world, the company combines visionary strategy with proven market execution.

The Big Bang AI Festival — a gathering of innovators, investors, and policymakers from across Europe — provides the ideal stage for PLAN-B NET ZERO to share its vision and showcase the growing role of GreenTech in building a carbon-free future.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO AG is a Berlin and Zug-based GreenTech company dedicated to enabling energy autonomy through AI-driven solutions. The company develops and operates large-scale renewable energy projects, including battery storage systems, while supplying green electricity to businesses and households at competitive rates. By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable business models, PLAN-B NET ZERO is driving the global shift to a zero-carbon economy.

Media Contact:

Julia Schnittger

PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

presse@planbnetzero.com

www.planbnetzero.com

