Quant signs maintenance contract in Brazil

STOCKHOLM, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Brasil Manutenção Industrial LTDA ("Quant Brazil") has signed a maintenance service contract with an international mining company. Quant estimates that the contract revenue totals BRL 72 million (EUR 13 million) per year for two years. In its quarterly report for the second quarter of 2022, Quant will increase its contract portfolio value with EUR 13 million.

Quant Brazil has signed a maintenance service contract with an international mining company regarding electromechanical maintenance and scaffolding assembly services. The three sites covered by the contract, located in the north of the country, will be mobilized starting in June 2022. Full operations under the contract is expected from September 2022.

"We are proud of this opportunity to perform our services in one of the largest iron ore mines in the world. Quant will execute the maintenance following all the available safety and maintenance best practices, in order to increase productivity and pursue the target of zero accidents together with our customer", says Ricardo Perroni, Business Development Manager Quant Brazil.

Stockholm, 22 June 2022

Quant AB (publ)

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,500 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 CEST on 22 June 2022.

