QuantHouse and EliData Partner to Offer Market Data and Execution Capabilities to Financial Institutions Across Europe

LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuantHouse [https://www.quanthouse.com/], the global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), today announced that EliData [https://www.elidata.it/en/] has partnered with QuantHouse to integrate QuantFEED market data into the EliData Smart Order Router (SOR).

EliData is an Italian software house that develops trading and order routing applications for the financial markets, as well as solutions for data exchange between front office and back office systems. The partnership has already seen the EliData SOR using QuantHouse market data be deployed by a tier one financial institution in Spain.

QuantFeed normalises and disseminates market data from more than 145 Exchange data feeds and delivers them to the EliData SOR using a single API. By integrating to the QuantHouse API, EliData and their end customers benefit from unmatched levels of performance and high quality data normalisation with single API connectivity, allowing customers to take advantage of emerging market data feeds as QuantHouse on-boards them.

Gilles Antoine, Business Development Director EMEA, QuantHouse, said, "We are delighted to see a major financial institution in Spain benefit immediately from the EliData-QuantHouse tie up. We consider Spain and Italy key markets and adding EliData as a local partner in Spain, Italy and wider across into Europe helps bring more choice of order execution to traders in the region."

Marco Connizzoli, CEO, EliData, added, "In an increasingly fragmented world, financial institutions need access to a wide range of venues and asset classes to execute their orders, and QuantHouse expands our reach beyond our existing set of venues and systematic internalisers. Our SOR was originally developed with MiFID I in mind and over time has been enriched to be MIFID II compliant, ensuring that our customers can meet their best execution requirements. We look forward to seeing more clients benefit from our collaboration with QuantHouse."

