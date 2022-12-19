Publicado 19/12/2022 12:29

Quartr becomes the first-ever finance platform to enable access to live earnings calls

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Investor Relations has long lacked the convenience of easily accessing company information. Quartr is now taking an important step on their journey of bringing the financial community closer together by enabling access to live earnings calls.

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartr ( www.quartr.com), the app that gives anyone, regardless of their investment expertise and network, access to critical company information and earnings calls, is now taking the next step to bring publicly listed companies and investors closer together. Earnings calls have been a core feature of the Quartr App since its launch in 2021. Now it becomes even more convenient to stay up to date with your investments by accessing company presentations live.

The value of live calls speaks for itself; all stakeholders can now access live presentations from publicly listed companies without the previous friction associated with it. In addition to making information gathering more convenient, this product update democratizes a part of the financial industry as all investors now easily can obtain crucial information at the same time.

– Quartr is proud to become the first-ever finance platform to offer this technology before the legacy terminal providers. The app also offers the ability to search through each event's transcript and jump seamlessly in-between text and audio, as well as the accompanying documents provided by the companies, comments Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder of Quartr

CONTACT:

Sami Osman, CEO & Co-founder, Quartr

sami.osman@quartr.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quartr-becomes-the-first-ever-finance-platform-to-enable-access-to-live-earnings-calls-301706031.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Ceuta y MelillaHallan el cuerpo sin vida de un niño de ocho años en Ceuta tras varias horas desaparecido

Hallan el cuerpo sin vida de un niño de ocho años en Ceuta tras varias horas desaparecido
CatalunyaDetenido un joven de 21 años relacionado con el hallazgo de un cadáver en una zona rural de Piera (Barcelona)

Detenido un joven de 21 años relacionado con el hallazgo de un cadáver en una zona rural de Piera (Barcelona)
TelevisiónGloria Camila estalla como nunca contra Ana María Aldón (con dardo a Rocío Carrasco incluido)

Gloria Camila estalla como nunca contra Ana María Aldón (con dardo a Rocío Carrasco incluido)