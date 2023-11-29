Repurchase instructions received from holders of Caverion Corporation's notes due 25 February 2027

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 29 November 2023 at 12:00 EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 October 2023, Caverion Corporation ("Caverion") gave a notice to the holders of the Caverion Corporation EUR 75 million senior unsecured 2.750 per cent notes due 25 February 2027 (ISIN: FI4000518212) (the "Noteholders" and the "Notes") that a Change of Control Event pursuant to Condition 8 of the terms and conditions of the Notes had occurred based on Crayfish BidCo Oy's holding of the shares and voting rights in Caverion, and that as a result of the Change of Control Event, each Noteholder had the right to request that all of its Notes be repurchased.

By 28 November 2023, which was the due date for repurchase instructions in respect of the Notes, the Noteholders submitted valid repurchase instructions for EUR 72,100,000 in principal amount of the Notes. Caverion will on 29 January 2024 (the "Repurchase Date") repurchase the Notes in respect of which Noteholders have given such valid repurchase instructions at a price per Note equal to 100 per cent of their nominal principal amount together with accrued but unpaid interest. Interest on the Notes for which repurchase instructions have been given accrues until (but excluding) the Repurchase Date. After such repurchase the remaining outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes will be EUR 2,900,000.

