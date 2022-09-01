Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc during 1 - 31 August, 2022

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period 1 August to 31 August 2022, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 852,205 shares/SDRs as part of the share buy-back programme initiated on 1 August 2022. The buy-back programme was initiated by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the company's shareholders. The programme is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014) ("MAR") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. The acquisitions during the period have been made at a volume weighted average price of 91.02 SEK per share. Following the acquisitions and as of 31 August 2022, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 10,818,679. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No. 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 01-09-202214:45 CET.

