(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 July 2023 and 21 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 382,432 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 382,432 ordinary shares as of 21 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,186,241,159.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

ContactOlof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-29-2023-301883730.html