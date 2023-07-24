Publicado 24/07/2023 08:19
- Comunicado -

Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 29, 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 17 July 2023 and 21 July 2023 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 382,432 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455) as part of the repurchase program initiated by the Board.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT. Following the above acquisitions, EQT's holding of own ordinary shares amounts to 382,432 ordinary shares as of 21 July 2023. The total number of shares in EQT, including the own shares, is 1,186,623,591 and the number of outstanding shares, excluding the own shares, is 1,186,241,159.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

ContactOlof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com , +46 8 506 55 334

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-29-2023-301883730.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Islas BalearesPolicía Local de Alcúdia pide colaboración para identificar a unos niños que reiteradamente llaman a un timbre y huyen

Policía Local de Alcúdia pide colaboración para identificar a unos niños que reiteradamente llaman a un timbre y huyen
La RiojaUn participante en la BTT Valle de Ezcaray, ingresado en la UCI tras ser evacuado de la prueba en helicóptero

Un participante en la BTT Valle de Ezcaray, ingresado en la UCI tras ser evacuado de la prueba en helicóptero
InternacionalReino Unido detecta una intensificación de operaciones rusas en el frente norte de los combates en el este de Ucrania

Reino Unido detecta una intensificación de operaciones rusas en el frente norte de los combates en el este de Ucrania