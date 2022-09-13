Ricoh Australia Appointed Medius Cloud Partner

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh, a leading provider of smart workplace technology, today announced it has been appointed as a Medius Cloud Partner in Australia, enabling the company to sell and integrate the Medius range of autonomous account payable solutions. Medius cloud partners are responsible for pre-sales, client engagement, deployment, post implementation and support. At the same time, they receive ongoing support from Medius to ensure the best possible end customer experiences.

The addition of Medius's solution extends Ricoh's range of digital services solutions, including optimized workflows, anytime anywhere collaboration, intelligent capture, automation and digital infrastructure. It will now offer customers the Medius suite of market-leading solutions that enable organizations to automate the process of receiving, handling, approving, and paying of invoices to support better management of spend, risk management of fraud, and optimize procure-to-pay processes.

The partnership between the two companies in Australia extends a successful working relationship forged between the two organizations in New Zealand where Ricoh has been a Medius cloud partner since 2016.

Lars Mellergaard, Managing Director Medius Australia, said: "Medius is actively growing our Australian channel partners to expand our reach and introduce a broader cross-section of customers to the benefits of AP automation. Ricoh's Australian market presence, broad customer base and expertise in the provision of digital services in the cloud makes it an ideal partner for Medius at a time when there are growing requirements for electronic accounts payable governance and compliance."

Branden Jenkins, COO, Medius, comments: "As Medius scales globally, the APAC market is a fantastic growth opportunity for the business. Building on the success of partnerships in the region, including our partnership with Ricoh is key as we look to accelerate mutual new business opportunities, and bring our technology to more businesses, as their requirements evolve and develop."

The addition of Medius accounts payable solutions will enable Ricoh to provide Australian businesses with cloud-based accounts payable solutions to meet market demands for automated solutions which are highly configurable, customized and easy to use while supporting pressures to understand, control and optimize spend.

Shane Baker, Digital Services National Manager, Ricoh says: "We were looking for an accounts payable solution that was a great fit for the Australian mid-market business, that could also scale. We also needed a solution that had a proven track record, with a comprehensive set of features and functions, including procurement, raising PO requests, onboarding suppliers and contract management. Medius's industry-leading offering was the clear choice for us. Medius has been incredible to work with in New Zealand, and customers love their products."

Baker adds, "We're laser focused on working together with our customers as they continue to push the boundaries of their own digital transformation agendas introducing them to the award-winning benefits of Medius AP automation and its operational advantages."

