Saxenda® Demonstrated Improvements in BMI and Body Weight in Adolescents With Obesity (2)

1. Kelly A, Auerbach P, Barrientos-Perez M, et al. A randomized, controlled trial of liraglutide for adolescents with obesity. New England Journal of Medicine. 2020. 2. Kelly A, Auerbach P, Barrientos-Perez M. Liraglutide for weight management in pubertal adolescents with obesity: a randomized controlled trial. Journal of the Endocrine Society. Volume 4, Issue supplement 1. April-May 2020. 3. FDA. Saxenda(®) (liraglutide 3 mg) US Prescribing Information. Available at: http://www.novo-pi.com/saxenda.pdf [http://www.novo-pi.com/saxenda.pdf]. Last accessed: March 2020. 4. EMA. Saxenda(®) (liraglutide 3 mg) summary of product characteristics. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/s... roduct-information_en.pdf [https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/s... product-information_en.pdf] Last accessed: March 2020. 5. US Preventive Task Force, Grossman D, Bibbins-Domingo K, et al. Screening for Obesity in Children and Adolescent: US Preventive Services Task Force Recommendation Statement. JAMA. 2017; 317:2417-2426. 6. Novo Nordisk. Data on file. 7. EMA. Paediatric investigation plans. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/research-devel... tric-medicines/paediatric-investigation-plans [https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/human-regulatory/research-devel... atric-medicines/paediatric-investigation-plans] Last accessed: March 2020. 8. EMA. On the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for liraglutide (Saxenda). Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/pip-decision/p/0154/2... ion-15-june-2016-acceptance-modification-agreed-paediatric-investigation- plan_en.pdf [https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/pip-decision/p/0154/2... sion-15-june-2016-acceptance-modification-agreed-paediatric-investigation -plan_en.pdf]. Last accessed: March 2020. 9. UNICEF. The state of the world's children 2019. Available at: https://www.unicef.org/media/60806/file/SOWC-2019.pdf [https://www.unicef.org/media/60806/file/SOWC-2019.pdf]. Last accessed: March 2020. 10. Cardel M, Jastreboff A and Kelly A. Treatment of Adolescent Obesity in 2020. Journal of the American Medical Association. 2019; 322:1707-1708. 11. Novo Nordisk Canada. Saxenda(®) (liraglutide 3 mg) Canada Product Monograph. 12 July 2017. Available at: http://www.novonordisk.ca/content/dam/Canada/AFFILIATE/www-n... a/OurProducts/PDF/Saxenda_PM_English.pdf [http://www.novonordisk.ca/content/dam/Canada/AFFILIATE/www-n... ca/OurProducts/PDF/Saxenda_PM_English.pdf]. Last accessed: March 2020. 12. Orskov C, Wettergren A and Holst JJ. Secretion of the incretin hormones glucagon-like peptide-1 and gastric inhibitory polypeptide correlates with insulin secretion in normal man throughout the day. Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology. 1996; 31:665-670. 13. van Can J, Sloth B, Jensen CB, et al. Effects of the once-daily GLP-1 analog liraglutide on gastric emptying, glycemic parameters, appetite and energy metabolism in obese, non-diabetic adults. International journal of Obesity. 2014; 38:784-793. 14. National Institutes of Health. Clinical Guidelines On The Identification, Evaluation, And Treatment Of Overweight And Obesity In Adults. Available at: http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/obesity/ob_gdlns.pdf [http://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/guidelines/obesity/ob_gdlns.pdf]. Last accessed: March 2020. 15. Lifshitz F. Obesity in Children. J Clin Res Pediatr Endocrinol. 2008; 1:53-60. 16. WHO. Childhood overweight and obesity. Available at: https://www.who.int/dietphysicalactivity/childhood/en/ [https://www.who.int/dietphysicalactivity/childhood/en/]. Last accessed: March 2020. 17. EASO. 2015. 2015 Milan Declaration: A Call to Action on Obesity. Available at: https://easo.org/2015-milan-declaration-a-call-to-action-on-... [https://easo.org/2015-milan-declaration-a-call-to-action-on-...]. Last accessed: March 2020. 18. American Medical Association. A.M.A Adopts New Policies on Second Day of Voting at Annual Meeting. Obesity as a Disease. Available at: http://news.cision.com/american-medical-association/r/ama-ad... icies-on-second-day-of-voting-at-annual-meeting,c9430649 [http://news.cision.com/american-medical-association/r/ama-ad... licies-on-second-day-of-voting-at-annual-meeting,c9430649]. Last accessed: March 2020. 19. Bray GA, Kim KK, Wilding JPH, et al. Obesity: a chronic relapsing progressive disease process. A position statement of the World Obesity Federation. Obes Rev. 2017; 18:715-723. 20. The Obesity Society. The Obesity Society Updates Position on Obesity. New Statement Focuses on Obesity as a Chronic Disease. Available at: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-obesity-society-updates-pos ition-on-obesity-300769218.html [https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-obesity-society-updates-po sition-on-obesity-300769218.html] Last accessed: March 2020. 21. World Health Organization. Obesity and Overweight Factsheet no. 311. Available at: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs311/en/ [http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs311/en/]. Last accessed: March 2020. 22. Cawley J, Meyerhoefer C, Biener A, et al. Savings in Medical Expenditures Associated with Reductions in Body Mass Index Among US Adults with Obesity, by Diabetes Status. Pharmacoeconomics. 2015; 33:707-722. 23. The GBD 2015 Obesity Collaborators. Health Effects of Overweight and Obesity in 195 Countries over 25 Years. New England Journal of Medicine. 2017; 377:13-27.

CONTACT: Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen, +45 4442 3883, mkd@novonordisk.com.Ken Inchausti (US), +1 609 240 9429, kiau@novonordisk.com. Liz Skrbkova(US), + 1 609 917 0632, lzsk@novonordisk.com. Investors: Daniel MuusmannBohsen, +45 3075 2175, dabo@novonordisk.com. Valdemar Borum Svarrer, +453079 0301, jvls@novonordisk.com. Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk, +45 3075 2253,arnd@novonordisk.com, Mark Joseph Root, +45 3079 4211,mjhr@novonordisk.com. Kristoffer Due Berg (US), +1 609 235 2989,krdb@novonordisk.com

Web site: http://www.novonordisk.com/