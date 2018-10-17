COMUNICADO: Schindler Debuts Breakthrough Robotic System for Elevators

Publicado 17/10/2018 7:02:08 CET

Schindler forms robotics research collaboration with Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat

Today Schindler announced the debut of its breakthrough Robotics Installation System for Elevators (R.I.S.E), paving the way for greater automation and digitalization in the elevator industry.

With its autonomous and self-climbing robot, this prototype solution allows the safe and high-quality installation of elevators, and is ideally suited for use in high-rise buildings.

"We are proud to introduce this innovative robotics system which provides a new level of worker safety and helps to improve quality," said Karl-Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer, Schindler Group. "This is another example of Schindler's commitment to providing digital and urban mobility solutions to shape smart cities of the future."

The innovative technology was recently used to install several elevators in commercial complexes and tall residential buildings in Europe.

R.I.S.E is developed to eliminate the repetitive, physically demanding work of drilling multiple holes in concrete walls, to set anchor bolts that give greater precision when installing guide rails and to reduce safety risks significantly in demanding working conditions.

Schindler is a pioneer in elevator technology with a long tradition of developing innovative mobility solutions, including the first-ever patent for elevators without a machine room.

Research partnership with CTBUH

Schindler and the Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) have signed a two-year partnership agreement, focusing on research into robotics and automation processes in the construction of tall buildings. CTBUH is a non-profit organization that facilitates the exchange of knowledge on tall buildings.

The research will enable academic and industry experts to explore together with Schindler researchers the application of robotic technologies - used in R.I.S.E - to enhance the quality and speed of construction while maintaining safety on sites.

R.I.S.E is on display at the CTBUH 2018 conference in Dubai from October 21- 25, 2018, along with several of Schindler's innovative offerings that bring mobility solutions to urban cities.

About Schindler

Founded in Switzerland in 1874, the Schindler Group is a leading global provider of elevators, escalators and related services. Schindler mobility solutions move more than one billion people every day all over the world. Behind the company's success are over 60,000 employees in more than 100 countries.

