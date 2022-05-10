SciBase to present at the Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics Seminar on May 11, 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that CEO Simon Grant will present an update on the latest developments from SciBase at the Redeye Medtech & Diagnostics seminar on May 11th at 10.55 pm. The presentation will be followed by a short Q&A. The presentations are live broadcasted at https://www.redeye.se/events/825143/redeye-theme-medtech-diagnostics . The presentation will also be available at www.redeye.se and on the Company's website in Redeye Universe.

"It has been a busy start to the year and we see an exciting year in front of us with US growth and progress with the skin barrier application.," says Simon Grant, CEO SciBase.

For more information please contact:Simon Grant, CEO SciBaseTel: +46 72 887 43 99Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor:Vator SecuritiesTel: +46 8 580 065 99Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and NevisenseSciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com .

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-to-present-at-the-redeye-medtech---diagnostics-seminar-on-may-11--2022,c3563569

The following files are available for download: