Seadrill 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL) announces today that, in accordance with its bye-laws, the Board has confirmed the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in respect of the 2023 calendar year. The 2023 Annual General Meeting shall be held in Bermuda on November 16, 2023. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Proxy Statement will be distributed closer to the meeting date.

Lydia MabryDirector of Investor RelationsT: +1 (832) 252-7064E: lydia.mabry@seadrill.com

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seadrill-2023-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301909992.html

