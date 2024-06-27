Senior Data Leaders from Travel and Hospitality Industry to Discuss Sector's Unique Challenges at CDO Travel & Hospitali

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LONDON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its hugely successful launch in 2023, the CDO Travel & Hospitality Exchange returns for its second year on 11-12 September 2024 at Hilton Syon Park in London. Bringing together senior data leaders from across the world of travel and hospitality for two days of learning, discussion and networking, attendees will gain unique insights on harnessing data for operational excellence, building world-class data teams and enhancing customer experience through effective use of data.

The multitude of systems and suppliers integral to the functioning of the travel and hospitality industry creates a distinct set of challenges in terms of data organisation and governance, with many data leaders feeling as though they are not maximising their organisation's data potential. Coupled with the introduction of new legislation and the pressure to keep up with continually evolving customer expectations, a data leader's role within travel and hospitality organisations has become increasingly demanding.

The CDO Travel & Hospitality Exchange agenda has been designed to address the complexities of implementing effective data strategies, helping travel and hospitality businesses to thrive in today's data-driven world. With 70 select data leaders from the travel and hospitality industry in attendance and a variety of unique activity formats including industry-specific roundtables, plenary presentations and one-to-one meetings with solution providers, the Exchange format provides a tailored, unique platform to explore fresh solutions to real-world challenges that data leaders in this sector face.

The world-class speaker faculty is comprised of thought leaders from some of the travel and hospitality industry's most recognisable brands, including Hirra Sulanki, Group Head of Digital Analytics & Optimisation at TUI, Gillian Cossey, Global Data Protection Officer at Virgin Atlantic, and Nick Beresford, Head of Data & Analytics at Heathrow Airport. Attendees will come away with the expert knowledge and actionable insights needed to create data-driven change within their organisations.

Other agenda highlights include a presentation on 'The Ongoing Battle Between Modernisation and Legacy Systems' by Philip Cotton, Head of Customer, Trending & Trading Insight at On the Beach. The event's closing panel discussion on 'Navigating the Path to Data Maturity', notably featuring Andrea Ferrari, Director of Planning & Forecasting at Silversea Cruises, also promises to be an enriching discussion that will enable attendees to visualise the optimal data architecture, team structure and strategies needed for their organisation to excel.

Attendance at the CDO Travel & Hospitality Exchange is by invitation only. To be part of the conversation, network with fellow travel and hospitality data leaders and discover valuable solutions for your organisation, request your invitation by clicking here. For more information on the agenda and speaker lineup, visit the event website here.

Join us in shaping the future of data-driven success in travel and hospitality.

