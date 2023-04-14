SKF first quarter results to be published on 27 April

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2023 on 27 April 2023 at approximately 08:00 (CEST).
Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).
To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.
Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/642ad34accbbd112005591fc/skfq1
Sweden +46 10 884 80 16
UK / International +44 20 3936 2999
Passcode: 863862
All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations
Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.
Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)
CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Directortel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relationstel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com
