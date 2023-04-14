Publicado 14/04/2023 08:23
SKF first quarter results to be published on 27 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its first quarter results for 2023 on 27 April 2023 at approximately 08:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/642ad34accbbd112005591fc/skfq1

Sweden +46 10 884 80 16

UK / International +44 20 3936 2999

Passcode: 863862

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/reports-and-presentations

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Acting SKF Media & Press Directortel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relationstel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-first-quarter-results-to-be-published-on-27-april-301797453.html

