SMART Medical Systems Launches its G-EYE® 760R Colonoscope in the European Endoscopy Market Through FUJIFILM Europe, Und

SMART's G-EYE(®) 760R colonoscope, incorporating its G-EYE(®) Balloon Technology designed to increase the detection of cancerous polyps in colonoscopy, will become available by FUJIFILM Europe with its state-of-the-art ELUXEO system, as part of the newly formed strategic distribution partnership with FUJIFILM Corporation.

RA'ANANA, Israel, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SMART Medical Systems Ltd., a developer and manufacturer of innovative endoscopy products, announced a strategic distribution partnership empowering Fujifilm to commercialize SMART's G-EYE(®) endoscope in Europe. The G-EYE(®) endoscope is a conventional colonoscope onto which SMART's G-EYE(®) balloon is integrated. Withdrawal of the G-EYE(®) endoscope in the colon with the balloon moderately inflated centralizes the image in the colon lumen and flattens colonic folds. This effect is designed to provide enhanced visualization of the colon and was proven in numerous clinical studies to enable substantial increase in the detection of cancerous polyps which are the precursors of colon cancer (e.g., GIE Vol.89, No.3, 2019, p545-553).

The flagship product to be commercialized under the new partnership is the G-EYE(®) 760R colonoscope, integrating the G-EYE(® )Balloon Technology with Fujifilm's ELUXEO system, and yielding a highly optimized colonoscopy system for screening, diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopy.

"Our new partnership with Fujifilm is a solid and strategic relation substantiating our common efforts of making the G-EYE(®) balloon endoscope available to more hospitals and practitioners, starting in Europe," said Gadi Terliuc, SMART's CEO. "We are excited to make the product available by Fujifilm and gain market share with a clear focus on colonoscopy."

About SMART Medical Systems

SMART Medical Systems is a pioneer in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices in the field of gastro-intestinal (GI) endoscopy. Its proprietary technology enhances the performance and capabilities of existing endoscopy equipment, in an intuitive and cost-effective manner. SMART's CE Marked and FDA cleared NaviAid(TM) product family is commercially distributed in key global markets. With its new partnership with Fujifilm adding to its already existing alliance with PENTAX Medical, SMART's G-EYE(®) colonoscopy solution (CE Marked, pending FDA clearance) is currently adopted by two of the three industry leaders in GI endoscopy imaging. SMART is headquartered in Israel, and operates in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SMART GI Inc. For more information, please visit: www.smartmedsys.com [http://www.smartmedsys.com/]

