Stora Enso changes its segment reporting

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 27 January 2023 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's segment reporting was changed on 1 January 2023 due to the ongoing reorganisation of the Paper division's operations and changes in the reporting of emerging businesses in the Packaging Solutions division.The Paper division was discontinued as of 1 January 2023 and will not be reported as a separate segment going forward. From 1 January 2023, the Maxau and Hylte sites are reported in Segment Other until the completion of the divestments. The retained Langerbrugge and Anjala sites are reported as part of the Packaging Materials division.From 1 January 2023, the reporting of the emerging businesses in the Packaging Solutions division, including Formed Fiber, Circular Solutions (biocomposites), and Selfly Stores, was transferred to Segment Other.Restated comparative figures will be published prior to the publication of the Q1/2023 Interim Report.For further information, please contact:Carl NorellPress officertel. +46 72 241 0349Investor enquiries:Anna-Lena ÅströmSVP Investor Relationstel. +46 70 210 7691

