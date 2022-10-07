Storytel's streaming revenue slightly above forecast for Q3 2022

Storytel's Q3 2022 streaming revenue came in at 742 MSEK, corresponding to a +27 percent year-on-year growth – +29 percent excluding Russia.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Streaming revenue in the Nordics for the third quarter of 2022 came in at 493 MSEK, in line with forecast. The average number of paying subscribers for Q3 in the Nordic segment was 1,129,000 which represents an annual increase of 10 percent and corresponds to +105,000 subscribers compared to Q3 2021.

The streaming revenue for the Non-Nordics segment in Q3 2022 totaled 250 MSEK, which corresponds to an annual growth rate of 84 percent. Excluding Russia, which concluded its close-down on September 30, the annual growth rate equaled 102 percent. The number of paying subscribers in the Non-Nordic segment amounted to 935,000 in Q3 2022. This corresponds to an annual growth rate of +34 percent – +53 percent excluding Russia.

"I am happy to join the Storytel team, which yet another quarter has proven resilience and determination in the execution of the company's pivoted strategy to priority markets, profitable growth and a trajectory towards long-term sustainable success," says Johannes Larcher, CEO of Storytel.

About StorytelStorytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over a million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

