TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2022

BORÅS, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,636 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

TF Bank in briefTF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

