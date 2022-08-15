Publicado 15/08/2022 09:02

TF Bank: Monthly statistics July 2022

BORÅS, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The total loan portfolio amounted to SEK 12,636 million at the end of July. Compared to July 2021, the loan portfolio has increased by 31 % in local currencies.

All figures for July 2022 are preliminary.

For further information, please contact:Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on August 15, 2022 at 08.30 CEST.

TF Bank in briefTF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany, Austria and Spain through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

