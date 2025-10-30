The Global Vapers Alliance denounce the unholy alliance between the WHO and the European Commission

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Geneva, 30 October 2025 (News Aktuell).– The World Vapers’ Alliance held a light show protest at the COP11 venue to expose the unholy alliance between the World Health Organisation and the EU Commission. The protest demanded that consumers finally get a voice in decisions that threaten harm reduction products like vaping and nicotine pouches, currently being pushed into faster, harsher regulation through coordinated lobbying.

Leaked EU Commission documents reveal that it explicitly intends to pursue stricter regulations at COP11, ranging from flavour bans to a complete prohibition. Yet when challenged, Commission officials publicly deny any such plans.

Michael Landl, Director of the WVA, said: "The EU Commission write bans into their official COP position, then denies it. They lobby for tougher rules at the WHO, then insist Europe must follow because the WHO said so. This is a rigged game meant to avoid democratic processes and silence consumers. WHO and the EU Commission became an unholy alliance of misinformation and paternalistic overreach."

Both the EU Commission’s and the WHO’s positions ignore the proven benefits of harm reduction products. By targeting vaping and nicotine pouches for harsh restrictions or outright bans, it risks pushing millions of smokers back to the far more harmful habit of smoking. This approach disregards scientific evidence and the real-world success stories of those who have quit smoking thanks to these less harmful alternatives.

Alberto Gomez Hernandez, Policy Manager of the WVA, added: "Banning flavours and imposing harsh restrictions on less harmful alternatives will not protect anyone. Instead, it forces smokers back to cigarettes or the black market. Consumers need a genuine seat at the table, not exclusion and predetermined outcomes."

COP11 runs from 17 to 22 November. WVA’s “Voices Unheard – Consumers Matter” campaign calls on governments to reject this undemocratic spiral of restrictions and to finally listen to consumer voices and science.

