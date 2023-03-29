Update: Stora Enso's restated comparison figures for segment reporting

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Update to Stora Enso's stock exchange release published today at 10:00 EEST. Restated comparison figures for the key figure "Operational ROCE excluding Forest division" added.

Group return on capital employed (operational ROCE) and return on equity (ROE)

The complete updated release is as follows:

Stora Enso's segment reporting changed as of 1 January 2023, and the Group has restated the comparative figures for its segment reporting for 2021 and 2022.From 1 January onwards, Stora Enso's reporting segments are: Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Other. The Paper division was discontinued as of 1 January 2023 and is not reported as a separate segment going forward. From 1 January 2023 onwards, the Maxau and Hylte paper sites are reported in Segment Other until the completion of the divestments. The divestment of the Maxau site was completed on 1 March 2023. The Langerbrugge and Anjala paper sites, which are retained in Stora Enso, are reported as part of the Packaging Materials division. From 1 January 2023, the reporting of emerging businesses, including Formed Fiber, Circular Solutions (biocomposites), and Selfly Stores, was transferred from the Packaging Solutions division to Segment Other. The comparative figures have been restated according to the new reporting structure and are presented in the tables below under heading 'Restated'. Comparative figures based on the old reporting structure are presented under the heading 'As published'.

Sales

Restated

As published

Operational EBITDA

Restated

As published

Operational EBITDA margin

Restated

As published

Operational EBIT

Restated

As published

Operational EBIT margin

Restated

As published

Cash flow from operations

Restated

As published

Cash flow after investing activities

Restated

As published

Return on operating capital (operational ROOC) and return on capital employed (operational ROCE)

Presenting return measures based on the last 12 months is an effective way to analyse the most recent financial data on an annualised basis and is considered more suitable for tracking the development of long-term targets.From Q1/2023 onwards, Stora Enso will present the operational return on capital employed (operational ROCE) based on the last 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period. This is calculated by dividing the operational EBIT of the last 12 months with the average capital employed. The average capital employed for the last 12 months is determined as the average of the published capital employed of the last five quarter-ends. Similarly, the return on operating capital (operational ROOC) for the divisions and the return on equity (ROE) for the Group will be based on the last 12 months prior to the end of the reporting period.The presentation of operational ROCE, operational ROOC and ROE based on quarter or year-to-date figures will be discontinued.

Return on operating capital (operational ROOC) and return on capital employed (operational ROCE), restated based on the last 12 months

Group return on capital employed (operational ROCE) and return on equity (ROE)

