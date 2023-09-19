Valmet ranked as the most attractive employer in Finland among engineering professionals

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Valmet Oyj's press release on September 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been ranked as the most attractive employer among engineering professionals in Finland according to a new study by Universum. The ranking was published in Universum's annual survey, which is the biggest employer attractiveness survey in Finland. Earlier this year, Valmet was ranked as the second most attractive employer among engineering students in Finland.

"This recognition means a lot to us, and it is another great example of Valmet's incredible journey. Over the years we have made significant investments into developing Valmet's high performance culture recognizing individuals and teams for their achievements as well as creating growth and development opportunities for technology professionals and aspiring professionals around the world. This work combined with our consistent company brand building efforts has resulted in a strong employer brand that Valmeteers feel proud about and carry forward as brand ambassadors attracting new talent to the field," says Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development, Valmet.

Being recognized as the most attractive employer among engineering professionals is a great achievement for Valmet in Finland, but according to Macharey, the work done in other 40 operating countries carries equal weight.

"Teamwork is one of the superpowers in the Valmet community, and has a significant role in our success, and we are always on the lookout for professionals who want to succeed together with us. My heartfelt thanks go to all the professionals who contributed to Universum's survey - we promise to continue to strive for excellence."

About Universum

Universum is a global leader in employer branding. Its services include actionable research, strategic consulting, and data-driven communications and social media solutions for talent branding, sourcing, and analytics. On an annual basis, Universum surveys over 1,000,000 students and professionals world-wide.

For further information, please contact:Julia Macharey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Operational Development, Valmet, tel. +358 50 486 8056

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

