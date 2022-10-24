Valmet to deliver sixth tissue production line to Papel San Francisco in Mexico

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply an Advantage DCT 100TS tissue production machine to Papel San Francisco in Mexico. The new machine will be installed at the company's mill in Mexicali and the start-up is planned for the first half of 2024.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received of the third quarter 2022. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The new tissue line will fulfill Papel San Francisco's need of new capacity for standard tissue products. Valmet has previously delivered five tissue machines to the company. Four Advantage DCT machines started up in 2006, 2009, 2018 and 2020. In addition, Papel San Francisco was the first to start up an Advantage NTT line in 2013, which fulfills the company's demand of textured tissue.

"In today's business environment it is crucial to consistently operate equipment at the maximum productivity and efficiency. Our continued partnership with Valmet has provided us with world class equipment that not only achieves this, but also ensures we have the latest available technology in sustainability standards," says Dario Palma y Meza Espinoza, Operational Director, Papel San Francisco.

"It has always been a pleasure to work with the Papel San Francisco team that has been the same for all five machines. Papel San Francisco is dedicated to details and demand excellence. Valmet is glad to live up to their high expectations and help them continuously improve. We are grateful to be a part of yet another expansion in a strong and trustful relationship," says Jan Larsson, Director of Sales, Tissue Mills business unit, North America, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The new tissue machine will have a width of 2.8 m and a design speed of 2,200 m/min. It will add 30,000 tons of tissue paper per year to Papel San Francisco's current production of toilet tissue, kitchen towels and napkins.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise an Advantage DCT 100TS tissue machine. The machine will be equipped with an OptiFlo headbox and cast alloy Yankee cylinder. The machine will also feature the well proven Advantage tissue technology including a ViscoNip press, an AirCap hood and the WetDust dust system. Start-up and commissioning are included in the delivery.

About Papel San Francisco

Papel San Francisco started up their first tissue machine in 1980. In the past 40 years the company has grown steadily and is today operating seven tissue machines with a yearly capacity of 210,000 tons of tissue products.

VALMETCorporate Communications

For further information, please contact:Jan Larsson, Director of Sales, North America Tissue Mills, Valmet, tel. +1 404 229 4269Jan Erikson, VP Sales, Tissue Mills, Paper business line Valmet, tel. +46 705 171 490

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company's net sales in 2021 were approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

The following files are available for download:

View original content: enlace