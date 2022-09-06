Valtech welcomes Appsolutely to Scale Global Salesforce Offering

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valtech, a global business transformation agency, today announced the acquisition of Dutch Salesforce specialist agency, Appsolutely.

This announcement follows two further acquisitions of Salesforce leaders in the Americas, CloudCo and WingsIT, as the firm continues to strengthen its position as a global leader for businesses transforming with the market leading platform. With the growing impact technology has on every part of modern businesses, companies are increasingly looking for strategic partners to guide them in their digital transformation journey.

Committed to offering the best possible experience for its clients and recognizing Salesforce as a leader in this space, Valtech is extending its Salesforce expertise and market leading capabilities across the globe.

Adding Appsolutely's award-winning specialisation in Salesforce Sales & Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, B2B Commerce, Platform and AppExchange, to existing Salesforce Customer 360 expertise further strengthens Valtech's position as a leading strategy, design and implementation partner.

"We have a strong partnership with Salesforce, and we see how more companies across the globe rely on the Salesforce platform as an essential part of their digitally driven business transformation. By welcoming Appsolutely, we are adding strong capabilities that enable us to provide our clients with the strongest and most cohesive Salesforce offering at a global scale," Says Olivier Padiou, CEO at Valtech.

"It has always been our ambition to be amongst the best and most trusted Salesforce Multi-Cloud partners in Europe. Becoming part of Valtech is not only an immense accelerator for that goal but also enables us to expand both our ambitions and capabilities globally," Says Floor Knoups, Managing Director and CCO, Appsolutely.

"As part of Valtech we now inherit exceptional Strategy, UX, Design and Data capabilities, completing our service offering. The relevance we are now able to bring within the Salesforce ecosystem is unprecedented," Says Jaap Branderhorst, Managing Director and CTO, Appsolutely.

Appsolutely was founded in Utrecht in 2016 by Jaap Branderhorst and Floor Knoups. The company is recognized by Salesforce in the Netherlands as a Summit consulting Partner (highest tier) and the winner of the 2021/2022 Salesforce Customer Success Award and Salesforce Connected Ecosystem Award. As an AppExchange App Development specialist (PDO), they play a key role in growing the Salesforce global ecosystem, and have supported digital transformations across industries including manufacturing, wholesale and trade logistics for brands like Top Employers Institute, Brink's, Eurofiber, and Hoogwegt Group.

Welcoming Appsolutely, Valtech adds more than 50 Salesforce Certified Consultants and Developers, with more than 250 Salesforce certifications.

For additional information, contact:Rebecca PilkjaerGlobal PR Lead+45 40 22 93 75rebecca.pilkjaer@valtech.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valtech/r/valtech-welcomes-appsolutely-to-scale-global-salesforce-offering,c3626299

The following files are available for download: