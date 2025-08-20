VISTAJET FIRST TO FLY WITHIN THE KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA, FURTHER EXPANDING DOMESTIC FLIGHT SOLUTIONS

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company and part of the Vista group, announces that it is the first foreign operator to offer flights internally within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This exciting agreement is a commitment to dedicate VistaJet services and expertise to facilitate the strategic goals of the Kingdom, and with the leadership's vision and implementation of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA).

Given the nature of Vista's fully-owned floating fleet, the company is best positioned to offer immediate private aviation services throughout the Kingdom, while ensuring the operational efficiencies of its worldwide operations continue to best serve local clients. With the largest international fleet of Global 7500 aircraft, and soon Global 8000 jets, VistaJet clients can additionally reach any point around the globe non-stop directly from the Kingdom, thanks to its strategic central geographical position.

Nick van der Meer, Chief Operating Officer at Vista, said: "The approval and recognition from GACA marks a significant milestone for Vista's operations in the Kingdom. By expanding our domestic capabilities, we are not only strengthening our regional presence, but also amplifying the efficiency of our global fleet. We are proud to support Vision 2030 and grateful to the leadership and the GACA team for making this possible. This enables us to serve our clients with seamless access across the Kingdom and beyond, ensuring that every journey reflects Vista's commitment to reliability, consistency and world-class service."

Saudi Arabia's aviation industry is undergoing a historic transformation, positioned as a key pillar of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. With bold ambitions to become a global hub for travel, trade and investment, the Kingdom and GACA are rapidly modernizing the country's aviation landscape through regulation, infrastructure and innovation, connecting Asia, Africa and Europe like never before. This vision is symbiotic to Vista's operations as the most advanced, sustainable and interconnected flying solutions at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

VistaJet has served the market for more than 15 years — more than any other international operator — and is committed to ensuring it adds true value to the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia has proven a key growth market for VistaJet, and continues to deliver numerous opportunities. During the first half of 2025, the company saw a 32% increase in VistaJet Program Members in the Kingdom year-over-year, highlighting the drive in demand for both domestic and global flying solutions for both local and international clients.

"We are delighted to be working with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and GACA, reinforcing our commitment to offering clients reliable, flexible and trusted flying solutions through our global and regional infrastructure," comments Mazen Obaid, President — Middle East at Vista. "As a Saudi myself, I am extremely proud and excited for this new venture, and of all the opportunities that I know we can achieve together. We thank the Kingdom and its leadership for its dynamic Vision 2030, and we very much look forward to hiring many local experts and investing locally."

Vista has innovated the industry for over 20 years, flying corporations and private clients to over 200 countries and territories on the Vista Members' fleet of over 270 iconic silver and red business jets, across a range of aircraft types, focusing on super-midsize and global range. From Challenger 350 to the flagship Global 7500, Vista offers the best aircraft in each cabin class for every trip.

This announcement follows Vista successfully closing an Equity and Term Loan B transaction totaling $1.3 billion in the first quarter of this year. These transactions are a strong endorsement of Vista's strategy and long-term vision for the future. With enhanced operations, increased services and expanding geographical presence in emerging markets, the business continues to evolve to demand — the agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and GACA is another major milestone, strengthening Vista's position in a key market.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On the unrivaled Vista Members' fleet of over 270 aircraft, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world. Founded over 20 years ago, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers are granted access to an entire fleet while paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership and fractional ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere, with as little as 24 hours' notice.

VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding (Vista) — the world's leading private aviation group, headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset-free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at www.vistajet.com.

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com.

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include subsidiaries such as VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH. Vista also holds a non-controlling minority stake in FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

