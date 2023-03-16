Volvo delivers the first heavy electric truck to Africa

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks delivers its first heavy electric truck to Morocco. The customer is the refuse collection company Arma, and this is the first heavy battery-electric truck from a global manufacturer to be in commercial operation in Africa.

Deployment of heavy electric trucks is now spreading across the world. With Europe and the US among the leaders, the shift to more sustainable transport is kicking off also in other parts of the world. In Africa, the first heavy electric truck is now being delivered in the city of Rabat in Morocco.

"This is a proud moment when we take the first step to more sustainable, electric transport in Morocco and Africa together with our customer Arma and the city of Rabat. This clearly shows that zero-emissions trucks have a role to play in many parts of the world. Volvo is the first global brand with heavy electric trucks in commercial operation in Africa. We have the broadest electric truck line up in the industry, which makes it possible to electrify a large part of heavy transports already today," says Martin Nilsson, Managing Director, Volvo Trucks Morocco.

The series-produced, zero-exhaust emission truck will be used for collecting waste by the company Arma in Rabat. By replacing the existing Volvo FE diesel truck with a Volvo FE electric on a typical route, approximately 30 tons of CO2 could be saved every year.

Morocco has ambitious climate goals, based on large investments in renewable energy. The country is a leader in solar power and home to the world's biggest concentrated solar power facility, Noor Quarzazate, located 200 km southeast of Marrakech.

"We are proud to be the first company in the waste management sector in Morocco and in Africa to have chosen to invest in sustainable mobility in cooperation with Volvo Trucks. By taking a step towards the electrification of our truck fleet, Arma is reducing its carbon footprint, showing one more time our commitment to the environment. Our intentions are clear: we will continue investing in innovations that help reduce emissions and benefit the environment while supporting our customers in meeting their own sustainability goals," says Youssef Ahizoune, CEO of Arma Group.

The truck is a Volvo FE Electric, one of six all-electric Volvo truck models, already in serial production. Volvo Trucks has the broadest line-up of electric trucks available for commercial transports. The company's global target is that in 2030, 50% of all new trucks it sells will be electric.

Note:The environmental footprint is based on calculation using the Volvo Environmental Footprint Calculator (comparing urban usage over an annual mileage of 50,000km).

LINK to high-resolution images.

Image "Volvo FE Electric 1": Youssef Ahizoune, CEO Arma Group.Image "Volvo FE Electric 3" (left to right): Martin Nilsson, Managing Director Volvo Trucks Morocco, Youssef Ahizoune, CEO Arma Group, Johan Selvén, VP Sales & Marketing, Volvo Trucks International.

For further information, please contact:Jan Strandhede, Media Relations Director Volvo Trucks HQ, SwedenE-mail: jan.strandhede@volvo.com. Phone/sms: +46 76 553 37 15

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volvo-delivers-the-first-heavy-electric-truck-to-africa-301773956.html