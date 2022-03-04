WJC Welcomes EU Council Plan to Combat Antisemitism

‘We must never be passive or negligent in the fight against antisemitism or any other form of bigotry,’ says Amb. Ronald S. Lauder

NEW YORK / News Aktuell – The World Jewish Congress applauds the Council of the European Union’s adoption today of measures to combat racism and antisemitism. The declaration makes the fight against antisemitism a priority of Europe’s executive branch. France, which holds the presidency of the Council until June 2022, announced the measures, known as “conclusions.”

WJC has worked closely with European governments at all levels, as well as Jewish communities across Europe, to codify measures to fight the hatred of Jews.

“The just-released conclusions demonstrate that France and the entire leadership of the European Union recognize the danger that antisemitism poses to the Jewish people and society at large,” said WJC President Ronald S. Lauder. “We must never be passive or negligent in combating antisemitism or any other form of bigotry.”

As antisemitism continues to surge across Europe – one recent study found 10 antisemitic incidents daily around the globe, almost half of them in Europe – the Council’s commitment to fighting the world’s oldest hatred is more critical than ever. Member States will now need to adopt the specific policies laid out to ensure that the hatred of Jews is tackled head-on, perpetrators are held responsible, and future generations learn that all forms of hatred are unacceptable.

“We also echo the sentiments of Francis Kalifat, WJC Vice President and head of the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions juives de France, who has called for France and other nations to develop a targeted national strategy to combat antisemitism in recognition that it is distinct from other forms of hate.”

The European Council comprises the heads of state or government of the EU Member States, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

About the World Jewish Congress

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) is the international organization representing Jewish communities in more than 100 countries to governments, parliaments and international organizations.

