World-leading solar tech available for private homes

Longi brings high-efficiency module series EcoLife to homeowners

Frankfurt am Main, 26 de mayo (News Aktuell). – Longi, one of the world’s leading solar manufacturers, is now bringing its most powerful residential module series EcoLife to the homeowner market. The most powerful version has an output of 510 watts and a surface area of just over two square meters, resulting in a power density of approximately 250 watts per square meter. The average wattage per square meter across all solar modules on the market today is approximately 220. This EcoLife module is currently the most efficient residential solar module worldwide according to recent rankings, with an efficiency exceeding 25 percent, well above the 21–24 percent range of standard modules. In solar, even a 1 percent gain represents a significant leap, especially for homes with limited roof space and a need for high energy yield.

The performance key lies in the technology: all EcoLife modules use Back Contact (BC) architecture, which moves all electrical contacts to the rear of the cell. This eliminates front-side shading and lets the panel capture more sunlight. The technology boosts performance even in low-light or partially shaded conditions. A built-in shading optimizer helps maintain high output even when parts of the panel are obstructed by leaves, branches, or other obstacles, something conventional modules typically can’t achieve.

EcoLife modules are said to be built to withstand harsh weather conditions. They can handle up to four meters of snow, endure hurricane-level winds. The 510-watt version comes with a Class A fire rating. A 30-year warranty backs the reliability promise Longi gives.

Fans of aesthetics will appreciate how the series' all-black panels integrate discreetly into the roofscape. The EcoLife Series and its world-leading efficiency is available across Europe. More information can be viewed here: eu.longi.com/ecolife-residential-series.

House in Stockholm with EcoLife series (video):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i0S1yqU...

