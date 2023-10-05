Publicado 05/10/2023 08:34
XNK Therapeutics to present at 2nd Annual Innate Killer Europe Summit in October

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB today announced that Anna-Karin Maltais, Chief Scientific Officer, will be speaking at the 2nd Annual Innate Killer Europe Summit in London on October 18.

The meeting is the second Innate Killer Europe Summit following last year's first European version of the larger annual US Innate Killer Summit. The purpose of the meeting is to build community and collaboration to leverage innovative European R&D and transform the innate immune space. The summit gathers 80+ key European natural killer, natural killer T, neutrophil, gamma delta T and macrophage thought leaders to discuss how innate immunotherapies, through effective and scalable engineering, cell engager and combined modality strategies, can help bring safe, potent, and persistent innate immune therapies to patients in need.

On October 18, 2023, Dr. Maltais will present XNK and discuss how to harness autologous NK cells for personalized immunotherapy. She will discuss engineering vs non-engineering strategies, important aspects of repeat dosing as well as strategies to increase cell potency, targeting and persistence.

Johan Liwing, CEO, XNK Therapeutics Tel: +46 706 70 36 75E-mail: johan.liwing@xnktherapeutics.com

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in acute myeloid leukemia, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Karolinska University Hospital, XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital and XNK04 in liver cancer in collaboration with a global pharma company. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that includes world-renowned NK cell experts and an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

