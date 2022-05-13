ZINZINO AB (PUBL): INTERIM REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2022

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

MAINTAINED SALES LEVEL WITH SATISFACTORY PROFITABILITY

Revenues during the first quarter of 2022 amounted to SEK 334.4 (333.4) million, which corresponded to 0.3% (38.0%) growth compared with the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA result amounted to SEK 25.8 (37.3) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.7% (11.2%). It showed that the company managed to maintain sales levels combined with good profitability despite the impact of external conditions with increased costs related to raw materials and transport, covid outbreaks among distributors and effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Zinzino maintains the long-term financial targets for 2022, that total revenues will exceed SEK 1,500 (1,371) million and this combined with an EBITDA margin in excess of 7%. The dividend proposal of SEK 2 (1.25) remains for the next Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2022.

During the quarter, Ireland and Belgium achieved full market status. At the same time, the establishment process in Russia was interrupted. In addition, after the end of the quarter, Zinzino acquired the company Enhanzz IP AG, including IP rights to its HANZZ+HEIDII and YU brands. In addition, Enhanzz Global AG was acquired with an associated distributor organization and inventory.

JANUARY - MARCH

Total revenues amounted to SEK 334.4 (333.4) million, which corresponded to a growth of 0.3% (38.0%)

(333.4) million, which corresponded to a growth of 0.3% (38.0%) Gross profit amounted to SEK 99.3 (101.2) million and the gross profit margin was 29.7% (30.4%)

(101.2) million and the gross profit margin was 29.7% (30.4%) EBITDA amounted to SEK 25.8 (37.3) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.7% (11.2%)

(37.3) million and the EBITDA margin to 7.7% (11.2%) Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8.9 (48.0) million

(48.0) million Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 217.9 (191.5) million

(191.5) million Ireland and Belgium achieved full market status

and achieved full market status Interrupted establishment process in Russia

