ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 13 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 14 % and amounted to SEK 119.2 (104.3) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased by 1 % and amounted to SEK 7.5 (7.6) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 13 % to SEK 126.7 (111.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2023 increased by 22 % to SEK 1078.8 (886.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania-North America: Canada, USA-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand-Africa: South Africa

