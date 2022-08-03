ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 10%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 10% and amounted to SEK 105.9 (96.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 14% and amounted to SEK 3.3 (2.9) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 10% to SEK 109.2 (99.5) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – July 2022 increased by 2% to SEK 773.1 (755.3) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , United Kingdom , Belgium , Ireland

: , , , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

: , , , , , , Africa : South Africa

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 14:00 the 3rd of August 2022.

