ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased 23% in Q2, compared with the previous year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 20% and amounted to SEK 127.9 (106.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales were unchanged and amounted to SEK 8.4 (8.4) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 18% to SEK 136.3 (115.3) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 384.0 (308.5) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 404.5 (329.5) million.

Accumulated revenue for January – June 2023 increased by 20% to SEK 798.2 (663.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Countries in regions:-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania-North America: Canada, USA-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand-Africa: South Africa

