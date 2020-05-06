A powerful partner for Industry 4.0 and IIoT (II)

Espelkamp, 6 May, 2020 --- / News Aktuell

Software solutions for cloud and edge: Partnership with PerFact

HARTING is driving the development of new technologies forward. At present, we are keenly focused on establishing optimal connections between the field level and software solutions in cloud and edge computing. HARTING RFID solutions, digital twin and the MICA edge computing gateway operate at this interface. What’s more, intelligent sensor technology solutions – which ensure seamless data exchange within networks – are also becoming increasingly important.

The partnership with PerFact, which HARTING announced at the SPS trade fair in Nuremberg in November 2019, will be expanded in the field of software. PerFact develops customisable modules for servicing, maintenance, logistics and process management as IT solutions for industry.

About HARTING:

The HARTING Technology Group is one of the world's leading providers of industrial connection technology for the three lifelines of Data, Signal and Power and has 14 production plants and 44 sales companies. Furthermore, the company also produces retail checkout systems, electromagnetic actuators for automotive and industrial series use, charging equipment for electric vehicles, as well as hardware and software for customers and applications in automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering, robotics and transportation engineering. In the 2018/19 business year, some 5,300 employees generated sales of EUR 750 million. Founded on 1 September 1945, the company celebrates its 75th anniversary at many trade fairs and events.

