COMUNICADO: El Comité de Asesoramiento de la FDA recomienda una nueva vacuna pediátrica de combinación (y 2)

Actualizado 26/01/2007 15:06:19 CET



(1) El verdadero nombre de la vacuna Pentacel(R) es: Diphtheria and

Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated

Poliiovirus and Haemophilus b Conjugate (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate)

Vaccine Combined

(2) Herz A, Black S, Shinefield H, Noriega F, Greenberg, D. Safety of

DTaP-IPV//PRP-T (PENTACEL) administered at 2, 4, 6, and 15 to 18

months of age. Annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies

2005

(3) Vitek CR, Pascual FR, Baugham, AL, Murphy TV. Increase in deaths from

pertussis from young infants in the United States in the 1990s.

Pediar Infect Dis J. 2003:22:628:634.6

(4) Donnelly, M.J, Herold, B.C., Jenkins, S.G., Daum, R.S. Obstacles to

the elimination of Haemophilus influenzae type b disease: Three

illustrative cases. Pediatrics. Vol. 112, No. 6, December 2003, pp.

1465-1466



Página web: http://www.sanofipasteur.com

Pascal Barollier, relaciones con los medios internacionales, 26 Ene. (0) - 4-37-37-51-41, pascal.barollier@sanofipasteur.com, o Len Lavenda, relaciones con los medios de EE.UU., +1-570-839-4446, len.lavenda@sanofipasteur.com, ambos para sanofi pasteur