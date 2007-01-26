 
europapress/comunicados

COMUNICADO: El Comité de Asesoramiento de la FDA recomienda una nueva vacuna pediátrica de combinación (y 2)

Actualizado 26/01/2007 15:06:19 CET


(1) El verdadero nombre de la vacuna Pentacel(R) es: Diphtheria and
Tetanus Toxoids and Acellular Pertussis Adsorbed, Inactivated
Poliiovirus and Haemophilus b Conjugate (Tetanus Toxoid Conjugate)
Vaccine Combined
(2) Herz A, Black S, Shinefield H, Noriega F, Greenberg, D. Safety of
DTaP-IPV//PRP-T (PENTACEL) administered at 2, 4, 6, and 15 to 18
months of age. Annual meeting of the Pediatric Academic Societies
2005
(3) Vitek CR, Pascual FR, Baugham, AL, Murphy TV. Increase in deaths from
pertussis from young infants in the United States in the 1990s.
Pediar Infect Dis J. 2003:22:628:634.6
(4) Donnelly, M.J, Herold, B.C., Jenkins, S.G., Daum, R.S. Obstacles to
the elimination of Haemophilus influenzae type b disease: Three
illustrative cases. Pediatrics. Vol. 112, No. 6, December 2003, pp.
1465-1466

Página web: http://www.sanofipasteur.com

Pascal Barollier, relaciones con los medios internacionales, 26 Ene. (0) - 4-37-37-51-41, pascal.barollier@sanofipasteur.com, o Len Lavenda, relaciones con los medios de EE.UU., +1-570-839-4446, len.lavenda@sanofipasteur.com, ambos para sanofi pasteur

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

Lo más leído

Cupones de descuento

  1. Codigo descuento Expedia

    Código descuento Expedia
  2. Cupón Nike

    Cupón Nike
  3. Código descuento Media Markt

    Código descuento Media Markt
  4. Código promocional El Corte Inglés

    Código promocional El Corte Inglés
La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
EspañaInterior nombra un nuevo jefe de Información de Policía y destituye al jefe de Navarra por insultos

Interior nombra un nuevo jefe de Información de Policía y destituye al jefe de Navarra por insultos
Sociedad23 de octubre: Día del Médico en México, ¿por qué se celebra en esta fecha?

23 de octubre: Día del Médico en México, ¿por qué se celebra en esta fecha?
MúsicaDownload Festival Madrid 2019 confirma a Slipknot y Tool

Download Festival Madrid 2019 confirma a Slipknot y Tool